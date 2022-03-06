ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $16.98 on Friday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 in the last quarter.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

