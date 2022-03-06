Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

