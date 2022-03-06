Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Position Increased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 13.53% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

