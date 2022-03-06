Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRU. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.77.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$15.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

