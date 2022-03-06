Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.75

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 123516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

