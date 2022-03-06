Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FDP opened at $26.59 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDP shares. StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $479,141 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

