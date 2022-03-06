Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUPBY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 66,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

