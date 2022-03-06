Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.69% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

