Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YMM stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,548 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

