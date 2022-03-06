Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $20.80. Funko shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 42,441 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Funko by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

