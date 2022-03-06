Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.44

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 90742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.