Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.44

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 90742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

