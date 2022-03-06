FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 18,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

