FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.17 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$34.89 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.15. The firm has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

