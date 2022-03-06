FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Reduced by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -824.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.