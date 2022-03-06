FY2022 EPS Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. Decreased by Colliers Securities (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

