Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.09% of Galecto worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

