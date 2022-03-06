Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,395.20

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,395.20 ($18.72) and last traded at GBX 1,395.20 ($18.72), with a volume of 12292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,438 ($19.29).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,562.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

