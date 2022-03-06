GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

GPS stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

