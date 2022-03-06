GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.33

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.33 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 108.20 ($1.45). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.44), with a volume of 1,424,913 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.32. The company has a market cap of £944.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 46.14 and a quick ratio of 46.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

