GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $82.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,383,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

