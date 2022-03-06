General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.52 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

