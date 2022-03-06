Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 24678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

