Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,228,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,031,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 33,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.