Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 37,328 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 314.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 42,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $30,066.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $133,339. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.11. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

