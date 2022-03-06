Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,301 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Marine Products worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

