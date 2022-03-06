Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $9,829,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 75,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

