Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 144,814 Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Imago BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $10,709,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 over the last quarter.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

