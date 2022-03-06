Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Electric Last Mile Solutions worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,575,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,680,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

ELMS has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $1.79 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

