Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,629 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Unilever by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,593,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,121 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

