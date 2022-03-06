Geodrill (GEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

TSE GEO opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.99.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

