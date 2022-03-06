Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 10.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 377,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,899,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

