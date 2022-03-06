GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 37.40 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,488.60 ($19.97). 12,376,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,210.80 ($16.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company has a market cap of £75.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 92.38%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

