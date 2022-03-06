Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

GSL opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 77,171.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

