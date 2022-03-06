Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 1.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,517,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares during the period.

PFFD stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

