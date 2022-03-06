Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 756,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

