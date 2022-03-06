Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

GLOB traded down $16.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,103. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.12 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Globant by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

