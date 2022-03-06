Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GTMEY stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

