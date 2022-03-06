GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the January 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 4,097,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

