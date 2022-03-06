Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 590.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,908 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Regis worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regis by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

