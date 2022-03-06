Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 98.0% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $952,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

