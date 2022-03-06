Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

