Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

