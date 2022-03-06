Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global Water Resources worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

GWRS stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $602,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

