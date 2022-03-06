GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.23 on Friday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GoPro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GoPro by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

