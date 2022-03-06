Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 4.2%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 3,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 688,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $11,059,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

