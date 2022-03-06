Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Graco were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG opened at $70.64 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

