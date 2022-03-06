Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

