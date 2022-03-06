Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

