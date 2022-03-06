Gradient Investments LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

