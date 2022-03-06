Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 264.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,980,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $603,000.

FTCS opened at $76.71 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

