Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

